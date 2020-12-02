Quick Bites Review: AristoCrepes Holiday Offerings

AristoCrepes unveiled two new holiday menu items at Disney Springs and I stopped by to see if these really are the “Creme de la creme.” Here’s my Quick Bite review of these two new seasonal offerings.

Cherries Jubilee Bubble Waffle

Ingredients:

Bubble waffle

vanilla ice cream

whipped cream

Cherries Jubilee sauce

praline pieces

The cherries Jubilee bubble waffle is surprisingly good with the perfect mix of cherries Jubilee sauce and vanilla ice cream, mixed with a few pralines and whipped cream. The biggest concern I had with this dessert was the bubble waffle, but as with most things from AristoCrepes, they are freshly made and it was very fluffy and tasty. This offering is definitely a two-person-dessert and a must-do before the end of the holiday season. If you love cherries and are looking to be overloaded by them, this is the dessert for you.

Santa’s Crepe

Ingredients:

Eggnog Custard

Praline pieces

Whipped cream

Chocolate sauce

Sprinkles

I’m a huge fan of the crapes here and this was what I was looking forward to the most. Eggnog is by far my favorite holiday drink, so this was sure to be a winner by my taste palette. It offers a beautiful presentation, but the taste was equally perfect. Served cold, the eggnog custard is an excellent complement to the crepe itself. The whipped cream and chocolate sauce added to the taste. As with the Cherries Jubilee Bubble Waffle, I only recommend this for people who love eggnog because there’s a lot of custard inside and it would be too much for just a casual eggnog drinker.

Both these items are available at AristoCrepes for a limited time. The next time you’re out doing the Christmas Tree Trail Hunt or shopping at World of Disney make sure you swing by and enjoy one of these two excellent holiday offerings at Disney Springs.

