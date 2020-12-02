Movie Review: “Godmothered” is a Sugary Sweet Holiday Comedy About Believing in Yourself

by | Dec 2, 2020 9:08 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney+ continues what I hope will become an annual holiday tradition with a new Christmas movie premiering on December 4th. The launch of the service last year included Noelle, a film about Santa’s daughter who dreams of wearing the big suit someday. This year’s holiday treat doesn’t look like a Christmas movie at first glance, but Godmothered most certainly is.

Set in a magical realm, Eleanor (Jillian Bell, Bless the Harts) is a Fairy Godmother in Training under headmistress Moira (Jane Curtin, The Shaggy Dog) where magic is dwindling due to a lack of belief in the mortal realm. Encouraged by her friend and the film’s narrator Agnes (June Squib, Toy Story 4), Eleanor finds the last letter written to a fairy godmother from Mackenzie and departs to help make her dream come true. The only problem is the letter turns out to be 30-years old and Mackenzie (Isla Fisher, Confessions of a Shopaholic) is now a single mother whose career hasn’t gone according to plan.

Where Christmas comes into the story is that Eleanor arrives in Philadelphia in December. It’s a bit of an afterthought at first, but the holiday setting actually helps the magical aspects of the film feel more grounded. At this special time of year, we believe in the impossible and find ourselves more open to stories like this. It’s more of a fairytale come to life, but aren’t all the best holiday films that way?

Godmothered suffers from taking a few too many pages out of Enchanted’s playbook to the point where it starts to feel like a cheap copycat. Most of the humor comes from Eleanor’s lack of understanding of the human world doing things like Giselle, likening a semi truck to a pumpkin carriage and believing television is magic. It’s not a musical, but she falls in love with The Sound of Music and burst into songs from it throughout the film. Jullian Bell is charming in this role, but it’s hard to not draw comparisons to Amy Adams and for that the film suffers slightly, unless you somehow haven’t seen Enchanted.

Isla Fisher is delightful as Mackenzie and gives a performance that really carries the heart of the film. While she delivers quite a few laughs, she mostly plays the straight character here, having things done to her rather than doing comedic things herself. The biggest laughs come from Stephanie Weir (MADtv) as the co-host of the struggling news show Mackenzie produces. While not essential to the plot, you end up wishing you got to see more of her.

Directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’ Diary), Godmothered is ultimately a sweet story about believing in yourself and others. It depicts a special bond between a mother and her daughters that gives you the warm fuzzy feelings and helps to dilute some of the overly sweet fairy godmother moments that feel like they’ll give you cavities. But through all the saccharine sweetness, it’s actually a very tenderhearted film and one the whole family can enjoy this holiday season.

 

I give Godmothered 4 out of 5 rounds of “My Favorite Things.”

Godmothered premieres December 4th on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed