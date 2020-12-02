TV Review: “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller” is a Shocking Nat Geo Docu-Series That’s Highly Addicting

by | Dec 2, 2020 10:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

If it’s illegal, it can be trafficked and the new National Geographic documentary series, Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, explores a wide variety of illegal trafficking topics over the course of eight episodes. From people and animals to drugs and money, this exciting series finds the Peabody Award-winning journalist hitting the streets to uncover the truth. More often than not, what Mariana van Zeller is doing is very risky and she and her film crew often put their lives in danger.

Traveling the world in 2019, Mariana explores topics that include scams, fentanyl, tigers, steroids, counterfeit money, prostiitution, guns and cocaine. The series has received a lot of podcast cross-promotion in the days leading up to its premiere, including an episode of Overheard at National Geographic that offers a preview of the episode on tigers and ABC News’ Start Here, which offers a look at the double-length episode on guns illegally smuggled over the Mexican border. On top of that, viewers are able to extend their experience with a companion podcast that premieres on December 3rd, one day after the series launches on National Geographic.

Viewers will feel a tremendous amount of gratitude for the work Mariana van Zeller is doing, bringing them information that can potentially save their lives and livelihood. From understanding how to recognize phone scams and harmful drugs to advocating for the proper care and wellbeing of big cats in captivity, each episode offers a valuable lesson in addition to being gripping and entertaining. Occasionally episodes are accompanied by a viewer discretion warning, but the series blurs out anything that would be exceptionally graphic.

The editing of each episode keeps the pacing lively and exciting. The show often provides beautiful establishing shots before narrowing in on a gritty area where illegal activity is taking place. But shockingly, viewers will often see these acts occurring in plain sight, the kind of exchange you see every day on your daily commute without thinking anything nefarious is going on.

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller leaves you wanting more before each episode ends. Like many of the substances trafficked, it’s highly addicting and I hope it continues for additional seasons. It continuously leaves your jaw dropped and your eyes wide open.

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller premieres Tuesday, December 2nd, at 9/8c on National Geographic.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed