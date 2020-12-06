Unwrap Warm Weather Fun With Fleece Pullovers and Sweatshirts from shopDisney

Staying cozy and warm in the winter has never been this cute! shopDisney’s new plush fleece pullovers and hoodies (for kids) are a fun way to show love for your favorite character and perfect for the cold months ahead. Styles focus on a single character or Disney Parks castle and make a great addition to your seasonal wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney Sweatshirts and Fleece Pullovers

Character Plush Fleece

These adult pullovers come in solid colors and celebrate the characters for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck. They’ll pair nicely with leggings, jeans, skirts, or anything else your cold weather wardrobe calls for.

All Over Icons

If the character heads front and center are a bit too much for your taste, check out the allover icon prints of Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch. Fans will find these go great with almost anything in their closet or chest of drawers, and the lack of fleece makes for a subtler style.

Disney Castles

If you’re missing the Parks (believe me, we’re right there with you), then these sweatshirts will help to bring some magic back to your life. The castle icon sweatshirts will transport you to your happy palace. Since you won’t be taking selfies in front of the gorgeous palaces, at least you can take pictures wearing one!

Kids Fleece Hoodies

Finally, don’t forget the kids! You and your little one can twin in these fuzzy, fleece hoodies that take the comfort level up a notch while bringing character to everyday outfits!