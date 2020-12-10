Disney x FIGS Capsule Collection Brings Mickey Mouse Charm to Scrubs for Medical Professionals

Uniform designer FIGS has been making comfortable and fashionable scrubs and underscrubs the world’s doctors and nurses since 2013. This year, they’ve partnered with Disney to bring some Mickey Mouse energy and charm to their scrubs and have just launched a capsule collection for men and women. Both collections are available now online through the FIGS website and make a great gift for the medical professionals in your life.

Disney x FIGS Mickey Mouse Capsule Collection

Scrubs

Underscrubs

Jackets

Socks and Accessories