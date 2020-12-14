Event Review: Disney Movie Night at Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival

As the world changes, one thing that will never change is a great night at the movies with family and friends. Of course, how we experience that has changed and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando has found a way to make it even more special. Starting this past Sunday and running nearly every Sunday through May, Disney Movie Night takes place in front of the state of the art Dr. Phillips Center as part of their Frontyard Festival.

Sponsored by Disney, Experience Kissimmee, and Advent Health, the Frontyard Festival is an ongoing series of events with Sundays being Disney Movie Nights.

Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. – Finding Nemo

Dec. 20 at 9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. – A Bug’s Life

Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. – Black Panther

Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. – The Lion King

Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. – Frozen

Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. – The Incredibles

Tickets are $5 to $10 each (depending on viewing area), and there is a two-ticket minimum for each pod seating area with a maximum of 5 guests per pod. Each pod has its own QR code to order food and drinks from one of the vendors. Offerings range from drinks, pizza, and gourmet grilled cheese that can be ordered from your phone and delivered to you.

The film is shown on 3 different screens, providing all guests with a great view.

Overall, it was a great night out and everyone enjoyed the event. It was really like bringing the drive-in theater to a walk-in experience. One of the main reasons I’ll try to head back in the coming weeks is the fact that the proceeds go to keeping the Dr. Phillips Center going.

You can get your tickets to the Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival here.