Disney+ Watch Guide: December 18th-24th

It’s a calm week on Disney+ with the new Scenescape Ambience Collection, which includes the new Disney Parks Sunrise Series, an updated version of the Arendelle Castle Yule Log that premiered last year, and Pixar’s Dory’s Reef Cam. With these new additions, your screen can become a window into a magical world anytime you wish. There’s also the new documentary series On Pointe and the exciting season finale of The Mandalorian. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

“On Pointe is a six-part docu-series that captures a season in the School of American Ballet (SAB) in New York City.

Featuring unprecedented access to the famous ballet institution, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers.While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet’s holiday classic George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker onstage at Lincoln Center.”

“For your holiday celebrations, set the wintry mood with Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle yule log. The castle is newly decorated this year with elements harkening back to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s recent journey to the Enchanted Forest. Happy Holidays from Arendelle!”

“Dive into the waters below and watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Nemo and Dory.”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Supermarket Scramble/Just the Four of Us”

“Donald and Daisy’s little lie becomes a big problem when they try to get out of a group date with Mickey and Minnie. Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey.”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

“Justin speaks to the significance of intertwining surprising elements throughout the film to create and maintain not only the sincerity of the set but also the emotional resonance through the entirety of production. From Zach’s director’s chair to wardrobe and set dressing, it starts to become quite clear — Zach is here every step of the way.”

Enjoy calm sunrise scenescapes from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme parks.

An all-star film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical where classic fairytale characters find out their story doesn’t end at “Happily ever after..”

Hugh Jackman and Taran Egerton star in this 20th Century Studios film based on the true story of an Olympic Ski Jumper.

The third and final season of Tangled: The Series (with a new name) complete’s the lost princess’ adventures with music by Alan Menken.

The worldwide phenomenon comes to Disney+ with a brand-new movie.

National Geographic archeologists search for the fabled hidden cave below Chichen Itza.

Meet the wild animals of Norway, Finland and Sweden in this Nat Geo WILD series.

Disney Channel stars perform holiday-themed comedy sketches in this half-hour special.

60th Anniversary – Swiss Family Robinson

Walt Disney’s adaptation of this classic novel is still considered the best, released in theaters on December 21st, 1960 with an all-star cast including John Mills, Dorothy McGuire, James MacArthur, Janet Munro, Tommy Kirk and Kevin Corcoran.

50th Anniversary – The Aristocats

Released on December 24th, 1970, this was the first feature-length animated film produced by Walt Disney Productions without Walt Disney’s direct involvement.

40th Anniversary – The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

The first half of this made-for-TV Disney movie premiered on December 21st, 1980, on NBC. Viewers got to complete the adventure a week later on December 28th.

25th Anniversary – Tom & Huck

Mark Twain’s classic novel The Adventures of Tom Sawyer became a live-action Disney film starring Jonathan Taylor Thomas on December 22nd, 1995.

