Disney+ Watch Guide: December 18th-24th

by | Dec 18, 2020 8:51 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

It’s a calm week on Disney+ with the new Scenescape Ambience Collection, which includes the new Disney Parks Sunrise Series, an updated version of the Arendelle Castle Yule Log that premiered last year, and Pixar’s Dory’s Reef Cam. With these new additions, your screen can become a window into a magical world anytime you wish. There’s also the new documentary series On Pointe and the exciting season finale of The Mandalorian. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

On Pointe

On Pointe is a six-part docu-series that captures a season in the School of American Ballet (SAB) in New York City.

Featuring unprecedented access to the famous ballet institution, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers.While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet’s holiday classic George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker onstage at Lincoln Center.”

Arendelle Castle Yule Log 2.0

“For your holiday celebrations, set the wintry mood with Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle yule log. The castle is newly decorated this year with elements harkening back to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s recent journey to the Enchanted Forest. Happy Holidays from Arendelle!”

Dory's Reef Cam

“Dive into the waters below and watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Nemo and Dory.”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Supermarket Scramble/Just the Four of Us”

“Donald and Daisy’s little lie becomes a big problem when they try to get out of a group date with Mickey and Minnie. Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey.”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

New Extras

Beyond the Clouds – “Creating Zach’s World”

“Justin speaks to the significance of intertwining surprising elements throughout the film to create and maintain not only the sincerity of the set but also the emotional resonance through the entirety of production. From Zach’s director’s chair to wardrobe and set dressing, it starts to become quite clear — Zach is here every step of the way.”

New on Disney+

Disney Parks Sunrise Series

Enjoy calm sunrise scenescapes from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme parks.

Into the Woods

An all-star film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical where classic fairytale characters find out their story doesn’t end at “Happily ever after..”

Eddie the Eagle

Hugh Jackman and Taran Egerton star in this 20th Century Studios film based on the true story of an Olympic Ski Jumper.

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

The third and final season of Tangled: The Series (with a new name) complete’s the lost princess’ adventures with music by Alan Menken.

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

The worldwide phenomenon comes to Disney+ with a brand-new movie.

Buried Truth of the Maya

National Geographic archeologists search for the fabled hidden cave below Chichen Itza.

Wild Nordic

Meet the wild animals of Norway, Finland and Sweden in this Nat Geo WILD series.

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel stars perform holiday-themed comedy sketches in this half-hour special.

Library Highlights

60th Anniversary – Swiss Family Robinson

Walt Disney’s adaptation of this classic novel is still considered the best, released in theaters on December 21st, 1960 with an all-star cast including John Mills, Dorothy McGuire, James MacArthur, Janet Munro, Tommy Kirk and Kevin Corcoran.

50th Anniversary – The Aristocats

Released on December 24th, 1970, this was the first feature-length animated film produced by Walt Disney Productions without Walt Disney’s direct involvement.

40th Anniversary – The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

The first half of this made-for-TV Disney movie premiered on December 21st, 1980, on NBC. Viewers got to complete the adventure a week later on December 28th.

25th Anniversary – Tom & Huck

Mark Twain’s classic novel The Adventures of Tom Sawyer became a live-action Disney film starring Jonathan Taylor Thomas on December 22nd, 1995.

Holiday Films on Disney+

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed