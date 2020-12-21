Michael James Scott Brought The Holiday Fun to Dr. Phillips Center With “A Fierce Christmas”

Michael James Scott, known widely for his performance of The Genie in the Disney Theatrical Production of “Aladdin,” took the stage as part of the Frontyard Festival at Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday Night as he performed his new show, “A Fierce Christmas.”

Dr. Phillips Center is currently hosting an event series known as the Frontyard Festival on the lawn in front of the main building, turning it into a temporary performance venue. The seating is composed of hundreds of boxes with four or five seats across the lawn to allow for social distancing from other parties. Each booth also comes equipped with a QR code for mobile ordering of concessions that are delivered directly to your booth to avoid congestion and lines at food stalls and merchandise stands. The series of the events ranges from concerts like this one, smaller performances, and screenings of classic films.

Michael James Scott performed numerous holiday tunes, including “Christmas Time is Here,” and “This Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and more.

“It’s always been my dream, to sing outside, at Christmas, in Downtown Orlando, in a full length fur coat.” – Michael James Scott

Michael, who is originally from Orlando, broke away from Christmas songs and also performed “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

Michael brought out a special guest, Broadway’s original Mary Poppins, Ashley Brown, who has been a lifelong friend of his and breaking away from a Christmas tune, shared in a duet of a song that they “would belt out in the car on our way to the Magic Kingdom,” the theme to the Magic Kingdom’s nighttime spectacular, Happily Ever After. This is especially wonderful as the show is currently not playing in the park, so to hear this song (with a screen full of fireworks behind the pair) was just a great moment.

Michael left the stage (for another costume change) leaving Ashley to entertain the crowd with “a subtle” Christmas song, “All I Want For Christmas (is you).”

Knowing full well most of the audience knows him as The Genie in Broadway’s Aladdin, Michael James Scott also performed “Friend Like Me” from the classic show.

Michael James Scott’s A Fierce Christmas is available for purchase on vinyl, as well as streaming on most streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Dr. Phillips Center’s Frontyard Festival continues with numerous other events, with a full listing available at their official website, www.drphillipscenter.org/events/.