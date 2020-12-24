Stock Up and Save: shopDisney Extra 40% Off Sales Event Ends Tonight

The time to buy and ship presents for Christmas is long past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy great savings on shopDisney. Today is the last day to take advantage of an Extra 40% savings on select items. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas 2021, or getting a jump start on your family gifts for birthdays and more, now is a great time to stock up on Disney essentials!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Maybe you’ve had your eye on some shopDisney collectibles or perhaps like us, you’re sitting on a few Disney gift cards and are waiting for a favorite item to go on sale. From new fashion to fuzzy plush, you’re sure to find something fantastic to bring home in 2021. And don’t forget! Orders over $75 (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping with the code SHIPMAGIC!

New to shopDisney

The current offer for 40% is good on select new merchandise such as the retro workout style of clothing for women.

Holiday Spirit

Shop seasonal items now and be way ahead of the game for next year with these holiday favorites.

Cozy at Home

Relax in style with these comfy pajamas for adults, or cover up with some fleece blankets that the kids will love.

Toy Shop

These figures are great as one big set or the individual characters can be given as a reward for completing a monthly chore chart, learning proper manners, or any other goals you set for your little ones.

Ornaments and Plush

Fun, decorative, and highly sought after, these Disney characters will bring year round cheer to your home.

For more great shopping and gift ideas check out our Laughing Place archives:

And be sure to tune in to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show each week for the newest Disney items online and at the Resorts!