Stock Up and Save: shopDisney Extra 40% Off Sales Event Ends Tonight

The time to buy and ship presents for Christmas is long past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy great savings on shopDisney. Today is the last day to take advantage of an Extra 40% savings on select items. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas 2021, or getting a jump start on your family gifts for birthdays and more, now is a great time to stock up on Disney essentials!
Maybe you’ve had your eye on some shopDisney collectibles or perhaps like us, you’re sitting on a few Disney gift cards and are waiting for a favorite item to go on sale. From new fashion to fuzzy plush, you’re sure to find something fantastic to bring home in 2021. And don’t forget! Orders over $75 (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping with the code SHIPMAGIC!
New to shopDisney
The current offer for 40% is good on select new merchandise such as the retro workout style of clothing for women.
Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Women | shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Bike Shorts for Women – Walt Disney World | shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Cropped T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney
Walt Disney World Tie Front T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney
Holiday Spirit
Shop seasonal items now and be way ahead of the game for next year with these holiday favorites.
Winnie the Pooh Knit Holiday Stocking | shopDisney
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush Advent Calendar Wall Hanging | shopDisney
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Bodysuit Set for Baby | shopDisney
Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush – Medium 17” | shopDisney
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Reusable Tote – Extra Large | shopDisney
Cozy at Home
Relax in style with these comfy pajamas for adults, or cover up with some fleece blankets that the kids will love.
Disney Dogs One-Piece Pajama for Women | shopDisney
Minnie Mouse Plush Costume Robe for Women | shopDisney
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Pajama for Dogs | shopDisney
Frozen Fleece Throw | shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Fleece Throw | shopDisney
Spider-Man Fleece Throw | Marvel | shopDisney
Toy Shop
These figures are great as one big set or the individual characters can be given as a reward for completing a monthly chore chart, learning proper manners, or any other goals you set for your little ones.
Ralph Breaks the Internet Mega Figure Set | shopDisney
Frozen and Frozen 2 Mega Figure Set | shopDisney
Marvel The Infinity Saga Mega Figure Set | shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Construction Set | shopDisney
Ornaments and Plush
Fun, decorative, and highly sought after, these Disney characters will bring year round cheer to your home.
Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws Sketchbook Ornament – The Nightmare Before Christmas | shopDisney
Forky Sketchbook Ornament – Toy Story 4 | shopDisney
Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2 | shopDisney
WALL•E Plush – Medium – 14" | shopDisney
Dumbo Plush – Large 22" | shopDisney
