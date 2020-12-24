Stock Up and Save: shopDisney Extra 40% Off Sales Event Ends Tonight

by | Dec 24, 2020 12:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The time to buy and ship presents for Christmas is long past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy great savings on shopDisney. Today is the last day to take advantage of an Extra 40% savings on select items. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas 2021, or getting a jump start on your family gifts for birthdays and more, now is a great time to stock up on Disney essentials!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Maybe you’ve had your eye on some shopDisney collectibles or perhaps like us, you’re sitting on a few Disney gift cards and are waiting for a favorite item to go on sale. From new fashion to fuzzy plush, you’re sure to find something fantastic to bring home in 2021. And don’t forget! Orders over $75 (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping with the code SHIPMAGIC!

New to shopDisney

The current offer for 40% is good on select new merchandise such as the retro workout style of clothing for women.

Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Women | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Bike Shorts for Women – Walt Disney World | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Cropped T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney

Walt Disney World Tie Front T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney

Holiday Spirit

Shop seasonal items now and be way ahead of the game for next year with these holiday favorites.

Winnie the Pooh Knit Holiday Stocking | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush Advent Calendar Wall Hanging | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Bodysuit Set for Baby | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush – Medium 17” | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Reusable Tote – Extra Large | shopDisney

Cozy at Home

Relax in style with these comfy pajamas for adults, or cover up with some fleece blankets that the kids will love.

Disney Dogs One-Piece Pajama for Women | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Plush Costume Robe for Women | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Pajama for Dogs | shopDisney

Frozen Fleece Throw | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Fleece Throw | shopDisney

Spider-Man Fleece Throw | Marvel | shopDisney

Toy Shop

These figures are great as one big set or the individual characters can be given as a reward for completing a monthly chore chart, learning proper manners, or any other goals you set for your little ones.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Mega Figure Set | shopDisney

Frozen and Frozen 2 Mega Figure Set | shopDisney

Marvel The Infinity Saga Mega Figure Set | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Construction Set | shopDisney

Ornaments and Plush

Fun, decorative, and highly sought after, these Disney characters will bring year round cheer to your home.

Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws Sketchbook Ornament – The Nightmare Before Christmas | shopDisney

Forky Sketchbook Ornament – Toy Story 4 | shopDisney

Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2 | shopDisney

WALL•E Plush – Medium – 14" | shopDisney

Dumbo Plush – Large 22" | shopDisney

For more great shopping and gift ideas check out our Laughing Place archives:

And be sure to tune in to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show each week for the newest Disney items online and at the Resorts!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed