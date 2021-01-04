Finding Disney-Themed Programming on Discovery+: 7 Episodes to Check Out

The latest streaming service, Discovery+, launched today. The new platform features some original programming as well as a huge library of content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Own and Animal Planet. And while the service will never compete with Disney+ as a must-have service for Disney fans, there is a lot of content there for us to enjoy. And there’s an excellent chance you’ve never seen most of it before.

Thanks to Verizon, I now have six months Discovery+ free. So, obviously, the first thing I did was type “Disney” into the episode search box. Now I can’t wait to get started. From Cake Boss and Dinner: Impossible to Collector Inspector to OutDaughtered, there’s something for everyone. Food related shows dominate the listings, but there is more including a special on Animal Kingdom. Here are a few standouts that I can’t wait to watch:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Alive with Magic

Meet the trainers who care for the animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Cake Boss: Castles and Cannolis

Buddy and Mauro make Carlo’s cannolis for the Epcot Food and Wine Festival.

Cake Boss: Cake Block and Cruise

Storms threaten Buddy and Lisa’s Disney Cruise vow renewal plans. I LOVE videos of families on a Disney cruise.

Gardening by the Yard: Disney’s Teaching Garden

Paul gets gardening tips from the teaching garden at the Disney Institute

Challenge: Star Wars Cakes

Cake artists create cakes to celebrate Disney World’s new Star Tours ride. I remember seeing part of this get filmed at the Grand Opening of Star Wars: The Adventures Continue.

Dinner: Impossible: Disney Dinner Dash

Robert gets help cooking for 350 guests, including 100 Disney Dreamers

OutDaughtered: Quints on the High Seas

It’s a dream come true for the girls as the family goes on a Disney cruise. Did I mention I love watching families take cruises?

Again, these are just a few of the episodes on Discovery+ with Disney connections. So go ahead and give it a try (there’s a 7-day free trial) and enjoy some Disney magic in an unexpected place.

