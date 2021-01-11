Our Spirits are Soaring for New “Up” Merchandise Featuring Carl and Ellie Fredricksen and Their Iconic House

“Adventure is out there!” and so is merchandise inspired by Pixar’s heartwarming film, Up. While it’s not an anniversary for the film, shopDisney has introduced new items featuring Carl Fredricksen and his sweetheart, Ellie, their iconic house, mailbox, and Grape Soda bottle cap.

Up Merchandise on shopDisney

Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter is responsible for directing some of the most memorable films from the studio. His contributions include Monsters Inc., Inside Out, and the brand new film, Soul. But perhaps the movie that tugs on everyone’s heartstrings is Up. Now you celebrate the animated feature with the delightful assortment of merchandise that’s just arrived on shopDisney.

Carl and Ellie

Grape Soda

Up House

Dug