“WandaVision” Virtual Launch Event Recap

by | Jan 14, 2021 10:47 AM Pacific Time

With the release of WandaVision on Disney+ tomorrow, Marvel and Disney held a launch event live stream on Twitter and Youtube with the cast of the show to celebrate the release and answer some questions from fans. If you’d like to see the event in full, you can watch the video posted. We have also written a recap you can read below.

  • The event began with a sizzle reel showing all of the past MCU movies that ends with footage of WandaVision. It’s incredible to see where we started with Iron Man and where we are now, going into a variety of shows on Disney+ along with theatrical movies such as Black Widow.
  • Angélique Roché was our host for the event, and it started off with an appearance by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, stating, “WandaVision is a show and story we could not have done as a feature.”

  • Feige was also wearing a WandaVision hat we will hopefully see make its way into Marvel Must Haves, which starts this Monday.

  • Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda) and Paul Bettany (Vision) dropped in to start answering questions from the fans that were sent over Twitter.
  • Olsen was asked what three words she would use to describe this season, her answer was, “Wild, Magical, Love.”
  • Bettany and Olsen were asked why they thought their characters loved each other. Olsen said that neither could really explain, but that they can physically feel at peace with one another. Bettany described it as a “unicorn relationship” containing the best bits of each other.

  • We were then introduced to two other cast members, Kathryn Hahn who plays their neighbor Agnes, and Teyonah Parris playing a grownup Monica Rambeau who we first see in Captain Marvel.
  • Both are extremely excited for fans to watch the show and love the whole creative team and the amount of detail that has gone into each episode.
  • Teyonah had been reading comics to get a base for her character and loves how true to herself and unapologetic she is.
  • Kathryn was asked what type of casserole she’d bring over to Wanda and Vision to welcome them as new neighbors and went with the classic answer of green bean casserole.

  • We then welcomed some familiar faces from the MCU who’ll be making appearances in the show, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from Thor.
  • Park gave us some hope that we may see a card trick or two, and Dennings said her character enters WandaVision under “unusual circumstances.”

  • The event ended with some fun appearances and questions by other MCU cast like Tom Hiddleston (Loki) wondering why Vision is alive.

  • And Anthony Mackie (Falcon and Winter Soldier) asking what makes him their favorite Avenger.
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) had the final question wondering what was going on in the show as it seems like they are jumping through time. Olsen answered with, “I’m a very powerful person.”
  • A new trailer takes us out teasing the release of WandaVision tomorrow.

We just released our review of WandaVision, and we’ll have recaps available for each episode soon. Make sure to catch it tomorrow when it premieres on Disney+ with two episodes.

