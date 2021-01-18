A Taste of The Swan & Dolphin Gives Guests a Great Night Filled with Food, Drinks and Entertainment

This past Saturday, The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort welcomed guests for A Taste of The Swan and Dolphin. Guests were invited into the Dolphin hotel’s convention space for samplings for food and beverage from a wide array of different stations, including the resort’s many restaurants.

While the event was held indoors, social distancing was encouraged and face coverings were required, except when guests were seated at their own tables. Tables were spaced out, filling the massive convention space while giving guests plenty of room to keep their distance.

Guests were also given a table marker, so that they could claim a table for the entire night, removing the need to find a place to sit after grabbing another sample from your favorite food and beverage station. This also removed the need for guests to use a table that had already been used by someone else, making the entier experience that much safer.

For two and a half hours (5:30-8pm), guests at A Taste of The Swan & Dolphin were able to enjoy food from 10 different stations, including fan-favorite restaurants like Shula’s Steak House and Todd English’s bluezoo.

The event included unlimited food and beverage during its timeframe, so guests could enjoy as much of any particular dish they pleased. Here is a look at the food offerings from all 10 stations.

Chinatown

Pho

Frida’s Kitchen

Tacos al Pastor

Shula’s Steak House

Roasted Linz Heritage Black Angus Beef Tenderloin

LB

Chef Laurent Branlard Desserts

Todd English’s bluezoo

Roasted Organic Pumpkin Ravioli Gnudi

Il Mulino New York Trattoria

Cannelloni Meat and Sausage Filled Pasta

Kimonos

Dragon Roll

Smokin D’s BBQ

“Whole Hog” Smoked Pork Sandwich

Cabana Bar and Beach Club

Chicago Style Italian Beef Sandwich

Carnival Corner

Chicken “Chips”

Guests were also able to sample a huge variety of wines, beers, ciders and even some cocktails from 15 different drink stations. And as if all the food and beverage wasn’t enough to hold all of your attention, a live band provided entertainment throughout the entire evening.

A Taste of The Swan & Dolphin is an incredibly fun event and a great way to sample a lot of different great restaurants. Given the amount of food and drinks available to each guest, it can certainly be well worth the $110 price tag if you’re hungry and thirsty enough. Swan & Dolphin has also done a fantastic job of making this event feel safe in these uncertain times.

The next A Taste of The Swan & Dolphin will be held on Saturday, February 27. Tickets for the event are available now for $110 per guest. Hotel packages are also available starting at $339 per night for two guests. The February 27 event will have some different offerings from the January one. Check out the full menu here.

