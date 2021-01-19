Busch Gardens Tampa Gets Jazzed Up with Mardi Gras Celebration

Busch Gardens is getting jazzed up with music, beads and more open-air festivities with French-Quarter flair for the safe return of Mardi Gras, weekends and select dates from now to February 16. Catch colorful beads from strolling New Orleans Street Performers and brass beats from physically distant live musicians, all included in park admission.

Fun little Mardi Gras parade as part of the celebration at #BuschGardens pic.twitter.com/IyBNscWgsR — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 17, 2021

While Mardi Gras may be about parades and celebrations, the food is really the focus of the celebration at Busch Gardens and the Mardi Gras Food & Beverage Sample Card (available in a 5 for $34.99 or 10 for $49.99) is the best way to enjoy the booths at a great value.

With a range from classic gumbo to soft serve ice cream and many drink options this Mardi Gras is fun for the whole family. WARNING: The following photos may make you get up and want to dance, throw beads, and enjoy some dixieland jazz!

SWEET BEIGNETS

Traditional Powdered Sugar

Rum Glazed Bananas Fosters

Bourbon Caramel

Mardi Gras Cupcakes (2 or 4 Packs)

The King Cake Cupcake

BAYOU GRUB

Jambalaya – Chicken & Andouille Sausage

Shrimp & Grits – Creole Style Shrimp, Stone Ground Grits

ESPLANADE STREET BITES

Pork Po’boy – Bourbon BBQ smoked Pork, crisp lettuce & pickles

Shrimp Po’boy – Crispy Shrimp, Tabasco pepper remoulade, crisp cabbage & pickles

Chicken Po’boy – Ghost Pepper Glazed Hot Chicken, celery remoulade, crisp cabbage & pickles

NOLA CREAMERY

The Mardi Gras Waffle Cone Sundae – Kahlua Ice Cream Swirl, Salted Popcorn, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Topping, Sprinkles

SAVORY BISCUITS

Gumbo – Chicken & Andouille Sausage

Braised Brisket

Crawfish Etouffée – Spicy Cajun Style Stew, Crawfish, Vegetables

But it wouldn’t be Mardi Gras without some adult beverages, with Hurricanes and jello shots being the most colorful.

Now Busch Gardens Mardi Gras isn’t just about the food and drink, with colorful backdrops and entertainment you will feel like you stepped into the French Quarter just with some of the best roller coasters in the world right around the corner.

For full details, menus, and safety information please visit Busch Gardens Mardi Gras and plan your next trip.