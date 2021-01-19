Busch Gardens Tampa Gets Jazzed Up with Mardi Gras Celebration

by | Jan 19, 2021 2:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Busch Gardens is getting jazzed up with music, beads and more open-air festivities with French-Quarter flair for the safe return of Mardi Gras, weekends and select dates from now to February 16. Catch colorful beads from strolling New Orleans Street Performers and brass beats from physically distant live musicians, all included in park admission.

While Mardi Gras may be about parades and celebrations, the food is really the focus of the celebration at Busch Gardens and the Mardi Gras Food & Beverage Sample Card (available in a 5 for $34.99 or 10 for $49.99) is the best way to enjoy the booths at a great value.

With a range from classic gumbo to soft serve ice cream and many drink options this Mardi Gras is fun for the whole family. WARNING: The following photos may make you get up and want to dance, throw beads, and enjoy some dixieland jazz!

SWEET BEIGNETS

Traditional Powdered Sugar

Rum Glazed Bananas Fosters

Bourbon Caramel

Mardi Gras Cupcakes (2 or 4 Packs)

The King Cake Cupcake

BAYOU GRUB

Jambalaya – Chicken & Andouille Sausage

Shrimp & Grits – Creole Style Shrimp, Stone Ground Grits

ESPLANADE STREET BITES

Pork Po’boy – Bourbon BBQ smoked Pork, crisp lettuce & pickles

Shrimp Po’boy – Crispy Shrimp, Tabasco pepper remoulade, crisp cabbage & pickles

Chicken Po’boy – Ghost Pepper Glazed Hot Chicken, celery remoulade, crisp cabbage & pickles

NOLA CREAMERY

The Mardi Gras Waffle Cone Sundae – Kahlua Ice Cream Swirl, Salted Popcorn, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Topping, Sprinkles

SAVORY BISCUITS

Gumbo – Chicken & Andouille Sausage

Braised Brisket

Crawfish Etouffée – Spicy Cajun Style Stew, Crawfish, Vegetables

But it wouldn’t be Mardi Gras without some adult beverages, with Hurricanes and jello shots being the most colorful.

Now Busch Gardens Mardi Gras isn’t just about the food and drink, with colorful backdrops and entertainment you will feel like you stepped into the French Quarter just with some of the best roller coasters in the world right around the corner.

For full details, menus, and safety information please visit Busch Gardens Mardi Gras and plan your next trip.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed