“Barely Necessities” Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for January 19th

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs inspirations come from BoxLunch and Amazon, and as always she brings us fan favorites as well as some hidden gems.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but, all of them will be fun. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Sleepy

We’re only three weeks into 2021 and already we feel like this shirt is pretty accurate! Additionally, we want a shirt that says wake me up when Disney opens.

Happy

While the story itself has many sad moments, there’s something about Up that just feels happy! This cute air freshener can be used in the home or car adding a lovely vanilla fragrance to the place you need it most.

Grumpy

If you’re in one of those moods and you need to brood, but you still have to cook for the crew, give them the hint to keep their distance with this Darth Vader inspired apron.

Dopey

Now remember, the Dopey picks represent things that don’t make sense to own, yet Rebekah (and all of us) still wants. Even though he’ll just sit staring at you, Pascal is way too adorable to not bring home!

Sneezy

Allergens in the air will have some reaching for the tissues which might result in extra self care. Whether going out for the day, or just needing a touch up, this ombre makeup brush set will have you looking fabulous in no time.

Bashful

Rebekah gets the impression that Bashful is cuddly and cozy, so this week’s pick are cozy no-show socks decorated with Disney Princess sidekicks. There are five pairs in this sock pack, meaning you can select the set that most matches your mood for the day.

Doc

And we close things out with a 4-pack of Princess face masks. Practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public locations is kinda like following the “doc’s orders.” With fun Disney designs, it’s easier to make the most of these new situations while bringing a little magic into the mix.

That’s it for this week’s Sensational Seven! For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram and head on over to our merchandise round up which features all of the topics we covered on the show. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!