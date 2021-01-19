“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 19th

Folks, we’ve done it, we’ve launched a Disney merchandise show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 12 – January 19, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

First we’ll be chatting about the super cute Disney nuiMOs that just arrived on shopDisney and the fun mix and match outfits you can buy to accessorize! Then we’ll discuss the latest wave of Disney Flair bags, pins and charms (remember those?) now available online. Up next is a trip to Levi’s for a look at the Levi’s x Mickey and Friends Collection. We head back to shopDisney to look at Valentine’s Day gifts for couples and the new EPCOT Limited Release posters and lithographs series that celebrate the park’s four neighborhoods. And last but not least, comes a quick look at the first week of Marvel Must Haves that focus on WandaVision. Rebekah then shares her Sensational Seven picks for the week and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list!

