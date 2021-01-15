New WandaVision Prop Replica Wedding Rings Available From Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth has debuted a set of wedding rings and bands themed to the new Marvel Disney+ series that debuted earlier today, WandaVision.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Wedding Rings Prop Replica 3-Piece Set, an Entertainment Earth Exclusive, is fashioned after the rings seen in the TV series. All three rings are made of stainless steel, and Wanda's two rings measure approximately a women's size 7, while Vision's ring measures approximately a men's size 10. You can only get these from Entertainment Earth, and quantities are limited, so order yours now so you don't miss out! The rings are based on the new Disney+ WandaVision , wherein we see Wanda (Scarlet Witch) and Vision, after defeating Thanos, who are living the newlywed life, trying to conceal their powers. But as they begin to enter new decades and encounter television tropes, the couple suspects things are not as they seem. Check out our review of the new series here.

