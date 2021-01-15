Step Into the Classic Sitcom World With These “WandaVision” Socks From Rock ‘Em Socks

With the long-awaited return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally here, it’s time for Marvel fans everywhere to gear up in all the best WandaVision merchandise, and that means from head to toe.

They may not be “horses shoes,” but Rock ‘Em Socks has two brand new pairs of WandaVision -inspired socks.

-inspired socks. Both of these two styles harken back to the vintage sitcom style of the series.

You can order the “Unusual Couple” pair here

Or you can pick up the “Silver Screen” pair here

Rock ’Em Socks, a sports and entertainment licensed sock brand, will also be releasing new product weekly to correspond with the latest happenings in Marvel.

