Levi’s Debuts New Mickey & Friends Collection of Jeans, Tops, Hats and Bags

Levi’s just launched their new collaboration with Disney, the Levi’s X Mickey & Friends Collection, which includes apparel and accessories for men and women.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans can spruce up their wardrobe with the brand-new Levi’s x Mickey & Friends Collection for men and women.
- The collection includes jeans, tops, hats, bags, jackets, hoodies and vests ranging in price from XS to 3XL.
- Some of the t-shirt styles are customizable, allowing fans to pick the characters and customize names on their shirts.
- Some items include three characters, while others celebrate individual characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy. Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto are absent in this collection.
- The highest price items in the collection are the jeans, which feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse answering a telephone. Each pair retails for $148.
- Levi’s and Disney previously collaborated on a Star Wars collection back in 2019.
- Click here to shop the Levi’s X Mickey & Friends collection.