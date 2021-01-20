Gaylord Palms Pirate & Princess Weekends Offers Fun Activities for Kids and Adults in Central Florida

by | Jan 20, 2021 12:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

On select weekends now through March 7th, guests and Central Florida locals have the chance to experience a returning favorite to Gaylord Palms, Pirate and Princess Weekends. The Captain and his crew of notorious pirates have commandeered the resort’s Everglades Swamp in search of The Princess’ priceless treasure. New this year is the Pirate Invasion Outpost (weekends only), which offers guests the opportunity to learn a sea shanty or two as well as a chance to join the crew.

This fun-for-the-whole-family invasion takes place throughout several resort spaces. Think of it as a progresive pirate take over, giving guests young and old a chance to get up-close and personal with some pirates and Princess Orangeblossom. I was invited to experience this first-hand and have to say it makes for a fun evening with innovative storytelling. One of my favorite parts of the night was the Pirate Speakeasy, complete with a haunted bust and some very instagrammable drinks.

The Pirate Outpost Invasion is only a small part of the weekend. Here are a few of the weekend highlights:

  • Pirate Pool Party where guests can join Jolly Roger and his pirate crew for music, games and swashbuckling fun at Cypress Springs Water Park.
  • Princess Academy: An interactive show that allows guests to step into a world of fantasy as the story of The Princess and Swordmistress is brought to life.
  • Adventure Kids: Join the Club explores the natural world we live in with Adventure Kid Sophie, Seth the Sea Turtle, and the resort’s very own pirate, Ava the Alligator.

Can’t make it on a weekend? There’s plenty to do every day of the week as well. Here are some of the activities that happen daily:

  • The Princess’s Shiny Stash Treasure Hunt where guests can explore the resort’s 4.5 acres of indoor gardens in search of The Princess’ precious treasures.
  • The nighttime Pirate & Princess Light Display in the resort’s St. Augustine Atrium features colorful lights and imagery including pirate ships, brilliant jewels, swords clashing and more.
  • The Wildlife Rescue Experience presented by Bubly that guides guests throughout the resort to track down endangered species and help ensure that they are monitored for their protection. The virtual adventure highlights indigenous animals from Florida and, with the magic of augmented reality, brings them to life before the participants’ eyes.

In celebration of Pirate and Princess Weekends, the resort is offering special packages starting at $189, which includes overnight accommodations, a Princess’ Shiny Stash Treasure Hunt Booklet and tickets to the new Pirate Outpost Invasion show. You can also purchase tickets to the new Pirate Outpost Invasion online for $16.99 per person in addition to other a la carte experience. For more information, visit the official Gaylord Palms website.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
