Disney+ Watch Guide: January 22nd-28th

It’s another fun week on Disney+ with the launch of the new short series Pixar Popcorn and the third episode of Marvel’s WandaVision, entering the 1960’s this week. There are several milestone anniversaries this week, including the 60th anniversary of 101 Dalmatians, and don’t forget to check out this week’s holidays for ways to celebrate with Disney+. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“Marvel Studios presents WandaVision, a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

“Grab a quick snack of Pixar! This collection of mini shorts stars your favorite characters in all-new, bite size stories. Created directly by Pixar animators as a quick pop of Pixar fun.”

New Extras

“Justin brings in composer Brian Tyler to score the film. Brian looks to Zach for inspiration as he creates a theme that he feels Zach himself would’ve written. Brian composes a beautiful suite of music for Zach, feeling as though Zach is with him every stop of the way. Stefan Sonnenfeld, the colorist, details the process of creating a uniquely grounded and raw look for Clouds. When Covid-19 closes theaters, Justin decides to meet the audience where they are – in their living rooms.”

New on Disney+

A celebration of the survival of rebounding endangered species including mountain gorillas, cave elephants, tree-dwelling lions and chimpanzees.

Library Highlights

60th Anniversary – 101 Dalmatians

Dodie Smith’s popular novel received the Disney animation treatment on January 25th, 1961, introducing the world to one of the greatest Disney villains of all time, Cruella De Vil.

20th Anniversary – The Book of Pooh

Disney Junior reimagined the Hundred Acre Woods in this live-action puppet series for preschoolers that launched on January 22nd, 2001.

15th Anniversary – Roving Mars

Disney took audiences on a larger-than-life IMAX adventure with this documentary short, released January 27th, 2006.

15th Anniversary – The Emperor’s New School

Disney Channel’s TV series inspired by The Emperor’s New Groove ran for two seasons starting January 27th, 2006.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

