Better Than a Spoonful of Sugar: Bésame Cosmetics Introduces “Mary Poppins” Collection

by | Jan 27, 2021 11:15 AM Pacific Time

Bésame Cosmetics has turned to Mary Poppins as inspiration for their newest Disney collection. The clever and unflappable nanny is quite the perfect icon to be featured on Bésame’s vintage style of makeup. Fans will adore this charming collection that includes lipstick, rouge, powder, and nail polish.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mary Poppins – Bésame Cosmetics

Mary Poppins Set

No one knows what the day will hold, but Mary is always ready to face any challenge. You too, can look your best and brace for the unexpected with this lovely set.

Mary Poppins Set – Besame Cosmetics – $68

Includes:

  • Practically Perfect Powder: Based on the design of Mary Poppins’ compact in the film, this translucent powder sets makeup and reduces shine.
  • Poppins Red Lipstick: Luxurious, highly pigmented lipstick stays put whether you’re flying over London or having tea on the ceiling! Based on the lip color used in the film.
  • Mary's Cream Rouge: This lip and cheek tint matches Mary's lipstick! It comes in a custom tin with Mary’s beautiful floral pattern.

  • Mary Poppins Tote: Each Mary Poppins set comes with a free tote with artwork based on the film and is packaged in a Victorian style keepsake box.

Mrs. Banks Set

In addition to raising two wonderful children, this sister suffragette proudly fought for women’s rights, and always looked fabulous. Draw some inspiration from this powerhouse of lady with Bésame’s lipstick and nail polish set.


Mrs. Banks Set – Besame Cosmetics $35  

Includes:

  • Mrs. Banks Lipstick: This light peachy hue is inspired by Mrs. Banks lip color in Mary Poppins and comes in a collectible tube with colors that match her delightful blue and yellow dress!
  • Mrs. Banks Nail Polish: A light peach with a hint of shimmer, this nail polish is perfect for any glamorous suffragette. Vegan and 12-Free, the color is inspired by the nail polish seen in the film.

  • Collection Mary Poppins Postcard Set: Recreating Bert’s Magical Chalk Drawings, this set of four postcards lets you relive your favorite moments from the film.

Poppins Red Lipstick

Inspired by the magic of the 1964 film, Poppins Red Lipstick brings the beauty of Disney’s Mary Poppins to life. Based on the lip color used in the film, this rich red encased in Mary’s signature floral design will look lovely for any occasion.


Poppins Red Lipstick – Besame Cosmetics – $25

Highlights:

  • Triple Pigmented, Feather Proof, Long Wearing Satin Finish
  • Subtle Vanilla Flavor
  • Enriched with Vitamin E and vegan Squalane
  • Encased in a Gorgeous Gold Metal Tube
  • Meticulously Formulated for Sensitive Skin
  • Cruelty-free | Paraben-free | Gluten-free | Mineral-Oil free | Sustainably Made in California

About Bésame Cosmetics:

  • The timelessly elegant makeup brand was created in 2004 by Gabriela Hernandez.
  • Their simple yet luxurious formulations are made with pride and a labor of love for Gabriela, each one being 100% cruelty-free and created for sensitive skin. They do not contain gluten, parabens, or mineral oils.
  • All Bésame products are long-wearing, minimal waste, and packaged to be displayed proudly.
 
 
