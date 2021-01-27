Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 46: American Graffiti with Brian Barr

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #46: American Graffiti with Brian Barr
Date: January 27th, 2021 (recorded January 23rd)
Topics
Continuing our yearlong Lucasfilm retrospective in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary, host Mike Celestino welcomes his friend Brian Barr from Modesto, California to talk about George Lucas’s second film “American Graffiti.” Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.