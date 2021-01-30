Celebrate Snowfalls and New Year’s in Big City On The Latest Episode of “Big City Greens”

It’s winter in Big City, and the Greens (and Gloria) are celebrating New Year’s Eve and fun in a heavy winter Snowfall on Big City Greens.

Big Resolution

It’s New Year’s Eve in Big City and the Greens and their new(ish) housemate Gloria are writing down all their New Year’s Resolutions while watching the Cube drop in Times Circle from home. Bill, “a man of comfort,” writes down “Stay the course” as a resolution much to Nancy’s chagrin. Cricket’s resolution is to help Gloria with her resolution, taking into consideration it was his fault that she was without a job, got evicted from her apartment, and the root cause of the mess that is her life. Gloria’s resolution: “Ask Out Kevin.”

Cricket is now a relationship expert because of his girlfriend, Gabriella (who Tilly carries a picture of at all times as proof.) Together, Cricket and Tilly role play with Gloria the perfect way to ask out Kevin. They play a few scenarios, including a subtle dinner where Gloria suggests Kevin try some bread, which is wrong. Don’t fill up on bread. It’s a scam.

Meanwhile, Bill is trying to get out of his comfort zone by eating a turkey sandwich, WITH mayo. Nancy suggests he try a polar plunge into the freezing river as a way to get out of his comfort zone and be more extreme. Bill’s mom, Bill, and Nancy head to the river. As he looks into the river, he decides not to join and heads back to the truck to get warm.

Gloria, Tilly, and Cricket all head to Times Circle to try and find Kevin since that's where they saw his posts on social media. The crowd is so large that they cannot find him and climb to the highest point in Times Circle for the best vantage point. Unfortunately, this would mean they’ll be climbing to the top of the cube that is getting ready to drop as midnight approaches. The added weight of the three of them causes the cube to buckle and begin its descent early, too far ahead of the actual new year’s countdown. They realize all eyes are on them and plan on hiding as soon as the cube finishes but confetti blasts at the bottom, getting Gloria tangled into a rope and swinging in front of the camera and large screens for all Big City residents to see.

Covered in confetti, Gloria heads back to the truck where Bill is waiting and they both realize that maybe they should both, in fact, be more brave and step out of their comfort zone. With only moments before midnight Gloria heads back into Times Circle to find Kevin. The city has reset the cube and the real descent begins, counting down to midnight. Bill jumps into the freezing river with his mom and ex-wife, only for them all to get out into the bitter cold, where Bill has blankets and hand warmers at the ready because he still prefers the comfort. Gloria finds Kevin in the crowd and despite being recognized as the fool who almost ruined New Year’s Eve, asks him out. Spoiler alert: He says no, that he’s not looking for anything right now, and Cricket and Tilly are ready to comfort her, but Gloria is actually happy and feels relieved, knowing that if she could do that, there's nothing she can’t do in the new year, and the group gets burritos.

Booboo Stewart from the Descendants franchise guest stars as Kevin.

Winter Greens

Snow has fallen across Big City and Remy and Cricket are having snowball fights when they decide to team up and find someone they can snowball fight together. The only option is Vasquez, Remy’s bodyguard, who was hired to protect Master Remy, and therefore cannot fight against him even with harmless snow. Cricket suggests that Remy fire Vasquez and then rehire him after the snowball fight, which he does, sending Vazquez into a full Predator-style battle mode.

Tilly and Nancy have built a snowperson named Margaret, who has a surprisingly short to-do list that consists of being built and melting. Tilly explains that time is short for a snowperson, and Nancy gives Margaret a full to-do list of life experiences to give the snowperson in the short time she has, including falling in love and being consoled after a break up, both of which happened with a little thanks to Bill.

Out in the yard, Remy and Cricket are ready for the arrival of Vasquez thanks to a 10 second head start. Some rustling in the bushes captures the boys’ attention and are sneak attacked by Vasquez, who used a dummy of himself (made out of Gramma) as a decoy. Coming out of the snow in winter camo, and arguably the most hilarious moment of the episode, Vasquez towers above the boys and eats a snowball to intimidate the pair.

Tilly and Nancy are filling a life’s worth of events into a short time frame, including trips to zoos and pizza parties. Tilly begins to suspect that something else is going on, and over drinks (ice cold skim milk) at a local bar, Tilly confronts her mother to find out what’s really going on. Nancy explains that she realizes how fast her daughter is growing up right in front of her, and that a lot of it she has missed because she has been in jail or just not there. In a heartfelt moment, Tilly decides they should keep a part of Margaret forever in the freezer.

Back on the battlefront, Vasquez tracks the boys back to Remy’s house, or “The nest” as he calls it. Using his thermal scanning glasses, he sees two warm bodies hiding under a mound of snow that he blows up with his Snowzooka. He discovers that the bodies are Gramma and a local neighborhood kid that Remy and Cricket use as bait while they took off their clothes and hid in the snow to lower their core temperature. Remy tells Vasquez that he is ready for the game to be over and if that means taking the brunt of his punishment, he is ready for it. Vasquez regains focus and hugs Remy as he is hired back to protect him once again.

Cricket, who has been ensnared in snow by Vasquez remains trapped, and Gramma builds him into her own snowperson alongside the neighborhood kid as punishment for using her as bait.

The latest episode of Big City Greens airs on Disney Channel and is available to stream now on the DisneyNOW app.