Marvel Must Haves Week 3 Round Up "WandaVision" Episode 4

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the third week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is continuing its focus on WandaVision. Today we have some releases themed to episode four “We Interrupt This Program” which is streaming exclusive on Disney+.

Episode 4 – We Interrupt This Program

What’s this? We’re not following Wanda and Vision for a new sitcom adventure? That’s right, this week the reality outside of Westview takes over and we get a little more information about S.W.O.R.D., Monica Rambeau, and reunite with Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis.

Looking Ahead

shopDisney also introduced new themed shirts. The first is a green and yellow top that’s perfect for Vision cosplay, and a WandaVision retro logo ringer tee.

