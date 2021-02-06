Universal Studios Florida Lets the Good Times Roll with Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval

Laissez les bon temps rouler! Universal Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval began tonight at Universal Studios Florida and, while it is a modified version of the fan-favorite annual event, it still brings all the fun we’ve come to know and love.

The biggest difference in this year’s event is the absence of the nightly parade. Instead, the stunning parade floats are on display throughout the park for fans to get a close look. Performers even step up onto the floats and play live music or throw beads out to guests. While the parade is certainly missed, this is a safe substitute that still provides some high-energy fun.

This year, Universal went all in on the food and beverage offerings, scattering booths throughout the park with flavors from 12 different countries. Guests can booths themed to Germany, France, Italy, Belgium and many more, with a variety of food and drink offerings at each. There are also some classic Mardi Gras favorites like jambalaya, crawfish and, of course, beignets. Guests will also find ample seating and themed tables around each booth.

Additionally, guests can visit the Tribute store, where they’ll find some sweet treats and savory options like an andouille sausage in puff pastry.

Speaking of the Tribute Store, Universal created several themed rooms that will transport guests to a New Orleans jazz club and cemetery, as well as a pirate ship. With incredible theming and festive merchandise, this is a must see for anyone enjoying this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.

Finally, there are also some great props and photo ops around the park for guests to commemorate their visit. Performers can also be found on stages throughout the park, keeping the energy high the good times rolling.

Universal Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval runs now through March 28. While this year’s event isn’t quite the Mardi Gras celebration we’ve seen in previous years, with the absence of a parade and concert series, it is still a lot of fun and has plenty to offers. Guests can visit the event several times and still have a variety of new offerings to try out. Plus, all of your Mardi Gras favorites are still there to bring back those old New Orleans vibes.

