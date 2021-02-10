Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 48: More American Graffiti with Mark Marshall and Amy Richau

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #48: More American Graffiti with Mark Marshall and Amy Richau

Date: February 10th, 2021 (intro recorded February 9th, Mark Marshall interview recorded February 4th, Amy Richau interview recorded January 29th)

Topics

Film producer Mark Marshall of the Free Willy franchise joins host Mike Celestino to discuss how he got his start on Lucasfilm’s 1979 sequel More American Graffiti, his time working for Steven Spielberg in the early 80s, and even a bit about what it was like on the set of The Goonies. Plus author and StarWars.com contributor Amy Richau stops by to promote her new Valentine’s Day gift book Star Wars: I Love You. I Know.

