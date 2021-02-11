Save 25% Sitewide with shopDisney’s Friends & Family Savings Event

With spring on the horizon, shopDisney is giving fans a special shopping treat: 25% off sitewide! From now through Monday (February 15th), guests can enjoy savings on nearly all of their favorite toys, attire, collectibles and more. This Friends & Family Savings Event is open to everyone, just use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout to claim the discount. And don’t forget, shipping is free on orders of $75 or more (pre-tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Stock up on your Disney essentials, start a new collection, or shop for your next Disney vacation! Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the youngsters or just want to add to your Disney wardrobe, there are so many great deals to choose from! Below you’ll find some of our favorite items from the sitewide sale.

Classic Dolls

Encourage imaginative play with these delightful Disney dolls!

Talking Figures

Bring the action to a whole new level with heroic (and villainous) talking figures.

Disney Shirts for the Family

It doesn’t matter if you’re planning for your next Disney trip or just needing some Disney magic in your wardrobe, these shirts are sure to do the trick.

Backpacks and Lunch Boxes

Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart make your daily routine more fun with a Disney lunch box or backpack!