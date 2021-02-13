FX’s “Hip Hop Uncovered” Focuses on The Heavy Hitters of the Hip Hop Industry

by | Feb 13, 2021 10:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Hip Hop Uncovered is a new 6-part docu-series on FX that focuses on the birth of hip hop and the driving forces behind it – Deb Antney, Bimmy, Big U, Trick Trick, and Haitian Jack. From the beginning of the documentary, it’s clear that these 5 individuals have played a pivotal role in today’s hip hop game.  

We are first introduced to Big U. Growing up in LA he was in the streets at an early age. He and his cousin started their own gang the Arlington Gang which would later develop into the Rollin 60s Crips, who we later find out were heavily involved in the Ocean Front Arena fight at a Run DMC concert. Next, we meet Haitian Jack. Born in Haiti, his family moved to Brooklyn, New York when he was young. Hardly speaking any English, he was often bullied and made fun of. This would later change when Jack would acquire a gun at the age of 14 and use it against one of his bullies.  

 

Now we go to Queens and are introduced to Deb and Bimmy Antney. Deb being the oldest child in the family, she was forced to grow up as a young teen after her father had died. She later would turn to selling drugs as she was familiar with it through her father, who would often take her to drug deals. Bimmy who was Deb’s younger brother would fall in with notorious New York gangster Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, becoming part of his Supreme Team, a gang of drug dealers in New York. Being young, he was easily drawn in by the money, the cars, the clothes and glamour that dealing drugs had to offer.  

 

Finally, we go to Detroit and meet Trick Trick. Being the youngest, he was hit the hardest when his parents had announced they were getting a divorce. Devastated by the split of his parents he became depressed and attempted suicide, which he would fail at, and was later taken to a hospital for help.  

 

On the surface it would seem that these five were just a product of growing up poor and black. However, after taking a closer look it’s clear to see why they are so important in the world of hip-hop. They represent who the rapper is. Listen to any rap song and you’ll hear a song about gangs (Big U), being forced to grow up at a young age (Deb Antney), depression and a broken family (Trick Trick), the desire for a lavish lifestyle (Bimmy), or being bullied throughout their youth (Haitian Jack). All of these early traits ultimately lead each one of these individuals to claim their stake in the music industry. What’s more important is that these traits not only represent 90% of rap music, they represent the majority of what it’s like growing up black. Ask any black person in America and they will tell you that they’ve experienced at least one of these things at one point in their life. Which is why hip-hop is, and always will be cemented in black culture.    

I really enjoyed these first two episodes. I’ve been a follower of hip-hop since I was young. From the MCs like Biggie, Wu-Tang, and Nas who taught me the art of rhyme, to the DJs who taught me the value of a beat. Everyone who knows hip-hop knows that it pretty much started with “Rappers Delight” and The Sugarhill Gang but few know the story behind that song and how it got started. This series tells us that story. This documentary is an eye opener for sure seeing Bimmy on stage with Run DMC and learning that he was simply there because he was friends with DMC and asked to go on tour with them. Mind you, Bimmy at the time was a well-known drug dealer in New York, but if you didn’t know that life, he looked like just another hype man. Even learning that all the guys on the back of the Eric B and Rakim album Paid in Full were all notable gangsters at the time. This series absolutely shows us that hip-hop’s roots go deep and are planted in places the general public never saw or knew. These are heavy hitters in the industry and honestly, I’m looking forward to learning more about them.  

 

Hip Hop Uncovered aired the first two episodes of its 6-part series on February 12th, and will continue airing two episodes every Friday through the month of February on FX. Episodes are also available for next day viewing on Hulu.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed