“Barely Necessities” Presents: Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for February 16th

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs inspirations come from another Disney Princess, Cinderella!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but, all of them will be fun. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Sleepy

Whether you’re getting your beauty sleep or relaxing in royal comfort, these go-with-everything lounge pants are a dream come true!

Happy

You know what makes us happy? Picnics! It may be a little early in the year to plan an outdoor meal, but when you do get around to it, why not prepare an eye catching cheese platter for you and your party?

Grumpy

How’s this for an unfortunate iconic pairing: anyone without their morning coffee (or tea, we won’t judge)! Solve that problem really quick with this delightful and elegant mug that will hold 16 oz of your beverage of choice.

Dopey

Your little ones will be eager to strap in for any drive with this Cinderella car seat that even has a “gown” attachment. It may be dopey for us adults, but the kiddos are sure to find it amusing.

Sneezy

Sneezy is always willing to lend a hand, so there’s no doubt he’d be part of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Crew! We like to think of these as the perfect shirts for a bridal party.

Bashful

Some people find the company of animals more fulfilling than hanging out in a room full of people, and that’s just fine. Even the most bashful among us have a support group to turn to and if it happens to be furry friends, then good for you.

Doc

For this last pick, we’re looking to the foundation for the animated classic and that’s the rich, iconic story. This collectible book features the artwork of Mary Blair who helped to bring this lovely princess to life.

Honorable Mentions

For the first time ever, we’ve added an honorable mention section with these Cinderella gift cards. Fans can find these and other designs on shopDisney and purchase them at various amounts from $25-$500. A perfect way to help someone start their Happily Ever After, celebrate a birthday, anniversary or use to splurge during a Disney vacation!

That’s it for this week’s Sensational Seven! For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram and head on over to our merchandise round up which features all of the topics we covered on the show. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!