Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 49: Star Wars Video Games with Alex Trumbo

Date: February 17th, 2021 (recorded February 11th)

Returning guest Alex Trumbo joins host Mike Celestino to discuss the history of (and their own personal takes on) Star Wars video games, as part of the show’s yearlong 50th anniversary Lucasfilm retrospective. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

