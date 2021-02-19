Disney+ Watch Guide: February 19th-25th

Ladies and gentleman, it’s The Muppet Show on your favorite streaming service, Disney+. Yaaaaaaayyy!!! (Muppet arm flailing happy dance). All five seasons of Jim Henson’s classic variety show are now streaming along with a new episode of WandaVision and the new original film Flora & Ulysses. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“Disney’s Flora & Ulysses is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life–and her outlook–forever.”

WandaVision – “Breaking the Fourth Wall”

“Monica plots her return, Wanda navigates unsettling complications, and Vision forms a new alliance”

New on Disney+

All five seasons of Jim Henson’s primetime variety series arrive on Disney+ with all the zany “Wocka Wocka” moments you remember.

Guillermo Del Toro’s 2014 animated feature from 20th Century Studios returns to Disney+.

Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Hilary Duff and Tom Welling headline this all-star remake of the classic comedy.

Eugene Levy and Carmen Electra join the fun in a summer vacation sequel.

Library Highlights

Black History Month

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now