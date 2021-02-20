Marvel Comics Panel Picks – Chiropractor Doom and The Spider of Dragons

Marvel Comics has created an expansive, incredible universe filled with some of the most iconic characters and beloved stories. There are countless pages of comics for fans to enjoy but every now and then, a single panel stands out in our memories. Whether it’s the incredible artwork, a major reveal or moment in a story or even just a really funny line from one of Marvel’s more comical characters, some comic panels just deserve to be recognized.

With that in mind, I want to take a look at some of my favorite comic panels. Each week, I will select one panel from a new Marvel comic as a “New Favorite” and one panel from an older comic as a “Classic Favorite” and provide some context as to why those two panels are so great. Sometimes I might get a little loose with what I consider a “panel,” because comics tend to play by their own rules. But at the end of the day, we’ll have two glimpses of two great Marvel comics, one old and one new.

So without further ado, here are my picks for this week’s top Marvel Comics panels:

Classic Favorite: “Secret Wars #8” (2015)

Writer: Jonathan Hickman

Artist: Esad Ribic

Marvel’s “Secret Wars” story arc is iconic and beloved by many. So much so, in fact, that Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic decided to take the concept and make a brand new story in 2015. The story sees our favorite heroes in a new reality. One that has been taken over by Doctor Doom, who rules with an iron fist.

Doom’s power goes unchecked for a long time before a revolution led by the heroes and even some well-known villains. One of those well-known villains, the Mad Titan Thanos, decided to challenge Doom. Things… didn’t go his way. If readers were doubting how powerful Doom was in this particular story, he removed all of those doubts… and Thanos’ spine in this panel.

Some panels are great because of their art. Others are great because of what they mean to the story. This one fits both categories. Ribic’s art throughout this crossover event is fantastic but this panel is really breathtaking. I guess you could say it sends a chill up my spine.

New Favorite: “Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23”

Writer: Saladin Ahmed

Artist: Carmen Carnero

“King in Black” continues to engulf the Marvel Universe right now, with Knull’s dark forces still wreaking havoc on New York and Earth as a whole. This week, Mile Morales joined in the fight and took on one of those menacing symbiote dragons we’ve been seeing for weeks. But of course, Spider-Man had a great quip ready to go as he swung into battle.

That’s right, even when Miles is about to take on a cosmic dragon from another planet, he’s going to talk a little trash. And the best part is, he takes a shot at Game of Thrones. The wildly popular and beloved fantasy series took a lot of heat in its final season a couple of years ago for an ending that was less-than-popular. Of course Spidey is going to take a shot at that.

This panel is great for so many reasons. First, we’re finally seeing Miles swing into the fight against an enemy with whom he is familiar. Second, the aforementioned great quip. And finally, as has been the case with all of “King in Black” and its tie-in issues, the art is great. Carmen Carnero delivers a great look for that dragon.

You can check out “Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23” now.

Be sure to check back next week for more of my favorite Marvel Comics panels.