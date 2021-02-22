It’s Not an Optical Illusion! Disney x Foster Grant Reading Glasses Add Whimsy and to Everyday Eyewear

Disney and Foster Grant are bringing some whimsy to everyday accessories with their new collection of reading glasses. The fashionable frames come in five unique styles inspired by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and retail for $28.95.

FGX International, has announced the launch of Disney x Foster Grant

From subtle hidden Mickeys to playful Minnie Mouse bow prints, the Disney x Foster Grant reading glasses collection gives a cheerful nod to Disney in unisex, women’s and men’s styles. Each of the five frames come in two colorways and are aptly named: Iconic Imagination Celebration Wonder Dreamer

Styles in this collection feature fully magnified lenses that are: scratch-resistant, aspheric, and available in powers ranging from +1.25 to +3.00.

Each pair of readers includes a coordinating drawstring microfiber case for storage and protection.

The collection is available now exclusively on FosterGrant.com Readers.com

What They’re Saying:

Denna Singleton, SVP, Global Marketing and Portfolio Transformation, Foster Grant: “Our Disney x Foster Grant reading glasses are designed to reach the young-at-heart – nostalgic women and men who want to showcase their love of the Disney culture by accessorizing. We celebrate the timelessness and playfulness of Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the real, functional style of Foster Grant reading glasses, created to both embrace your love of Disney and enhance your vision.”

Dreamer

“This bold cat eye comes in a bow print to emulate our favorite fashionista Minnie Mouse or a classic black and white print of Mickey Mouse – the True Original.”

Celebration

“This round metal style with adjustable nose pieces and scratch-resistant lenses is the perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication. The classic Mickey Mouse head cutout on each temple will add a subtle touch of Disney to your outfit every time you wear this frame.”

Imagination

“This playful style and its nostalgic Minnie Mouse print is a dream come true for any Disney enthusiast.”

Wonder

“This round frame with Mickey-shaped metal rivets is as classic as the True Original himself. Delight in the simplicity of a brown tortoise frame or surprise in navy with pops of red and a Minnie Mouse bow print on the inner temples.”

Iconic

“This style features a solid color front with a timeless Mickey Mouse print on the inside of the temples that will guarantee to make you happy every time you put them on.”