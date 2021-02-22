Disney Kids Swimwear and Accessories Make a Splash on shopDisney

Whether you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World or just want to get a jump start on shopping for the poolside activities, shopDisney has got you covered with fun swimwear collections. Arriving on the site this week are new swimsuits, goggles and swim shoes for kids that are full of character!

shopDisney Swimwear

It may only be February, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start planning for poolside playtime or a visit to the rec center. In anticipation of warmer weather and swimming lessons, shopDisney’s latest summer styles are all about kids swimwear. From beautiful suits designed for a princess, to swim shoes that even Spider-Man would wear, these new arrivals are sure to make a big splash!

Swimwear

This tropical collection of suits are perfect for all the kids (and mom) and will have you thinking of sandy beaches and ocean views.

Your little ones can transform into an aquatic princess with these suits that Aurora and Anna would adore.

Swim Goggles

Keep those eyes protected even under the water! These eye catching goggles feature fun, splashy colors and add a bit of magic to aquatic activities.

Swim Shoes (and Slides)

Cover their feet with stylish water shoes that were designed to get wet! Walking on the pool deck, splashing along the shore or even swimming they’ll love this fun footwear.

Swim Bags

Keep your swim gear conveniently stored in these cute bags that feature a PVC outer tote and cloth drawstring bag inside.

Cover-Up

“Sunny smiles are assured when your little one dries off in this yellow and white striped hooded cover-up. The Winnie the Pooh face pockets on the front and bee zipper pull make this cozy wrap as sweet as honey.”