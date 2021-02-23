Video: Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal Go “Behind the Scene” of “The Mandalorian” as AFI Awards Honorees

by | Feb 23, 2021 10:09 AM Pacific Time

The second season of The Mandalorian may have ended a couple months ago, but that doesn’t mean we’re not still incredibly curious how series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau and his team brought the smash-hit live-action Star Wars TV show to life on Disney+.

For that reason, we highly recommend watching the following two new videos featuring Favreau and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as they accept the American Film Institute’s AFI Awards honor and then break down the action-packed “Krayt dragon attack” sequence from the series’ season-two premiere episode “The Marshal.”

Watch Pedro Pascal Introduces The Mandalorian | AFI Awards:

What’s happening:

  • The American Film Institute and its prestigious AFI Awards are celebrating The Mandalorian with new content featuring actor Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin) and series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau.
  • In a one-minute video intro, Pascal describes the thrill of working on the Mandalorian and the honor of being selected as an AFI Award recipient.
  • Then, in a fascinating five-minute scene breakdown from the season two premiere episode “The Marshal,” Favreau provides audio commentary describing how Lucasfilm’s filmmaking process brought the series to life and how Industrial Light & Magic’s groundbreaking visual effects made the world of Star Wars feel real once again.

Watch The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau on the Surprise Season 2 Finale:

What they’re saying:

  • American Film Institute: “THE MANDALORIAN shows us the way. Jon Favreau and his visionary collaborators prove the power of STAR WARS to thrive beyond the Skywalker saga. Set far, far away from the central battle between good and evil, this intoxicating adventure expands the galaxy with heroic purpose and a genre-busting narrative all its own. In these dark times, ‘Baby Yoda’ and this larger found family of icons glow with a warm, laser-like light to prove that the Force will be with us – always.”
  • AFI: “To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory – for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Augusto Garcia, Cinematography Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree THE MANDALORIAN.”

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

