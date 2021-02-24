Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 50: Kagemusha with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #50: Kagemusha with David Murto

Date: February 24th, 2021 (recorded February 18th)

“Who’s the Bossk?” celebrates its 50th episode with recurring guest David Murto and a discussion of the 1980 Akira Kurosawa film “Kagemusha,” which George Lucas helped get funded for his filmmaking idol. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more.

