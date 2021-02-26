Disney+ Watch Guide: February 26th-March 4th

by | Feb 26, 2021 8:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Welcome to another fabulous week on Disney+. There’s a lot of new additions, including several popular Disney Channel series and a few Disney Parks specials. Of course, the big draw is the eighth episode of WandaVision and the streaming premiere of Myth: A Frozen Tale. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Myth: A Frozen Tale

“In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Disney’s global phenomenon, Frozen 2) come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.”

WandaVision – “Previously On”

“Wanda embarks on a troubling journey revisiting her past for insight into her present and future.”

New on Disney+

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Relive the pomp and circumstance of the grand opening of Disney’s newest theme park.

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris presents their nighttime spectacular set around Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

The first 5 episodes of Disney Channel’s new paranormal mystery series arrives on Disney+ with subsequent episodes arriving weekly in March.

Mickey Go Local

All 6 episodes of Disney’s Southeast Asia web series make their worldwide debut on Disney+.

Dog With a Blog

Stan shares his thoughts online in all three seasons of this Disney Channel comedy series.

American Dragon: Jake Long

The complete Disney Channel animated series about a New York City boy with amazing abilities are now streaming.

Disney Channel Games 2008

Disney Channel stars circa 2008 compete at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in these summer games.

Pair of Kings

All three seasons of Disney XD’s comedy series about the teenage kings of Kinkow arrive on Disney+.

Car SOS

The 8th season of National Geographic’s classic car restoration series joins races onto Disney+.

Roll it Back

A short-form series from the cast of Just Roll With It.

Okavango: River of Dreams

Nat Geo takes viewers to the source of life for amazing animals living along the Okavango.

Library Highlights

30th Anniversary – Shipwrecked

A co-production with Norwegian studio AB Svensk Filmindustri, this pirate adventure was released to theaters in the US on March 1st, 1991.

20th Anniversary – Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure

Released direct to video on February 27th, 2001, this DisneyToon Studios sequel finds Scamp, Lady and Tramp’s son, yearning for a junkyard style life.

5th Anniversary – Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios first introduced audiences to this world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals on March 4th, 2016.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed