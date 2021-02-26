Disney+ Watch Guide: February 26th-March 4th

Welcome to another fabulous week on Disney+. There’s a lot of new additions, including several popular Disney Channel series and a few Disney Parks specials. Of course, the big draw is the eighth episode of WandaVision and the streaming premiere of Myth: A Frozen Tale. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Myth: A Frozen Tale
“In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Disney’s global phenomenon, Frozen 2) come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.”
WandaVision – “Previously On”
“Wanda embarks on a troubling journey revisiting her past for insight into her present and future.”
New on Disney+
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Relive the pomp and circumstance of the grand opening of Disney’s newest theme park.
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disneyland Paris presents their nighttime spectacular set around Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Secrets of Sulphur Springs
The first 5 episodes of Disney Channel’s new paranormal mystery series arrives on Disney+ with subsequent episodes arriving weekly in March.
Mickey Go Local
All 6 episodes of Disney’s Southeast Asia web series make their worldwide debut on Disney+.
Dog With a Blog
Stan shares his thoughts online in all three seasons of this Disney Channel comedy series.
American Dragon: Jake Long
The complete Disney Channel animated series about a New York City boy with amazing abilities are now streaming.
Disney Channel Games 2008
Disney Channel stars circa 2008 compete at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in these summer games.
Pair of Kings
All three seasons of Disney XD’s comedy series about the teenage kings of Kinkow arrive on Disney+.
Car SOS
The 8th season of National Geographic’s classic car restoration series joins races onto Disney+.
Roll it Back
A short-form series from the cast of Just Roll With It.
Okavango: River of Dreams
Nat Geo takes viewers to the source of life for amazing animals living along the Okavango.
Library Highlights
30th Anniversary – Shipwrecked
A co-production with Norwegian studio AB Svensk Filmindustri, this pirate adventure was released to theaters in the US on March 1st, 1991.
20th Anniversary – Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
Released direct to video on February 27th, 2001, this DisneyToon Studios sequel finds Scamp, Lady and Tramp’s son, yearning for a junkyard style life.
5th Anniversary – Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios first introduced audiences to this world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals on March 4th, 2016.
This Week’s Holidays
- Friday, February 26th – Tell a Fairy Tale Day – The Princess Bride
- Saturday, February 27th – National Retro Day – WandaVision
- Sunday, February 28th – National Science Day – Cosmos: Possible Worlds
- Monday, March 1st – National Horse Protection Day – Black Beauty
- Tuesday, March 2nd – National Sportsmanship Day – Goofy: Double Dribble
- Wednesday, March 3rd – Talk in the Third Person Day – Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
- Thursday, March 4th – Toy Soldier Day – Babes in Toyland
