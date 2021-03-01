A Smile with Every Sip! New Character Mugs Now Available from shopDisney

It’s a new week and a new month and that means it’s time for new merchandise! This morning shopDisney introduced a variety of items to the site spanning everything from LEGO and MagicBands, to mini backpacks and character mugs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Add some character to your daily routines with these charming mugs featuring Cheshire Cat, Marie, and Stitch!

Cheshire Cat

“You've probably seen a cat without a grin, but now you'll have a grin without a cat with this ceramic mug. Put the Cheshire Cat's smile on your face whenever you sip your favorite brew.”

Marie

“The sweet smile and nose of the little white kitten from The Aristocats fills the front of this ceramic mug that will put her grin on your face whenever you sip your favorite brew. The back of this matte finish mug is accented with ''Marie'' screen text.”

Stitch

“Featuring Experiment 626's mischievous grin on the front, this ceramic mug will put Stitch's wild smile on your face whenever you sip your favorite brew. The back of this matte finish mug is accented with 'Stitch' screen text.”