LEGO “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Star Wars, and Marvel Sets Debut on shopDisney

It’s a new week and a new month and that means it’s time for new merchandise! This morning shopDisney introduced a variety of items to the site spanning everything from mini backpacks and character mugs, to MagicBands and LEGO playsets.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

LEGO never ceases to amaze and their latest playsets are fun, colorful and perfect for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans. If you’re excited for the upcoming premiere of Raya and the Last Dragon or just can’t wait to spend time in your favorite universe, these sets are sure to bring joy to kids or kids at heart!

Raya and the Last Dragon

Spider-Man