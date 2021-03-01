Sparkly Rose Gold MagicBand and More Come to shopDisney

It’s a new week and a new month and that means it’s time for new merchandise! This morning shopDisney introduced a variety of items to the site spanning everything from LEGO and mini backpacks, to character mugs and MagicBands.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Whether you’re planning your next trip to Walt Disney World or just need to make a fun fashion statement, you won’t want to miss out on the MagicBand additions to shopDisney. The most recent arrivals feature the highly coveted sparkly styles and as well as some new solid color options.

Sparkly Colors

We’re big fans of these sparkly options as seen in this January episode of Parks Talk Live! We’re so glad the designs are now available on shopDisney.

Solid Colors

Attractions