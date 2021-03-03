Exclusive Reveal: “Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil” Book Includes Interactive Elements to Delight Disney Fans of All Ages

On July 20th, the Disney Villains will take over bookstore shelves with three new releases from Insight Editions, including the Disney Villains Tarot Deck & Guidebook, the Disney Villains Devilishly Delicious Cookbook, and Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil: History's Wickedest Luminaries. Laughing Place is pleased to partner with Insight Editions to exclusively reveal the finalized cover for Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil as well as a few samples of pages from this exciting new release.

Written by Pat Shand with illustrations by Justin Hernandez, A Portrait of Evil serves as a grimoire to the most powerful Disney Villains’ secrets and spells. Relive every heart-pounding moment of their classic stories while learning about what makes each Disney Villain unique.

Hidden within its pages are “Artifacts of Evil,” interactive elements that include the Evil Queen’s secret recipe for poisoned apples. Revealing these hidden items require several steps, as seen when comparing the two sample pages for the Evil Queen. Through a seam in her cloak, readers will open the pages, transforming her into The Witch. Taking the top of her Magic Mirror and folding him down reveals her fowlest of spells.

What other hidden secrets might readers find within the pages of this compendium of wickedness? With so many Disney Villains featured, the possibilities are seemingly endless. Additional masters of evil featured in Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil include Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Queen of Hearts, Ursula, Jafar, Scar, Doctor Facilier, Mother Gothel, Prince Hans and more.

Written by Pat Shand with all-new illustrations by Justin Hernandez, Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil is like a “Nightmare come true” for diehard Disney Villains fans of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to get your claws on this thrilling tome full of each character’s history, artwork, and hidden prized possessions on July 20th. Click here to pre-order your copy today and enjoy two additional pages to wet your appetite prior to the full release this summer.

Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil: History’s Wickedest Luminaries

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)