Exclusive Reveal: “Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil” Book Includes Interactive Elements to Delight Disney Fans of All Ages

by | Mar 3, 2021 1:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

On July 20th, the Disney Villains will take over bookstore shelves with three new releases from Insight Editions, including the Disney Villains Tarot Deck & Guidebook, the Disney Villains Devilishly Delicious Cookbook, and Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil: History's Wickedest Luminaries. Laughing Place is pleased to partner with Insight Editions to exclusively reveal the finalized cover for Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil as well as a few samples of pages from this exciting new release.

Written by Pat Shand with illustrations by Justin Hernandez, A Portrait of Evil serves as a grimoire to the most powerful Disney Villains’ secrets and spells. Relive every heart-pounding moment of their classic stories while learning about what makes each Disney Villain unique.

Hidden within its pages are “Artifacts of Evil,” interactive elements that include the Evil Queen’s secret recipe for poisoned apples. Revealing these hidden items require several steps, as seen when comparing the two sample pages for the Evil Queen. Through a seam in her cloak, readers will open the pages, transforming her into The Witch. Taking the top of her Magic Mirror and folding him down reveals her fowlest of spells.

What other hidden secrets might readers find within the pages of this compendium of wickedness? With so many Disney Villains featured, the possibilities are seemingly endless. Additional masters of evil featured in Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil include Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Queen of Hearts, Ursula, Jafar, Scar, Doctor Facilier, Mother Gothel, Prince Hans and more.

Written by Pat Shand with all-new illustrations by Justin Hernandez, Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil is like a “Nightmare come true” for diehard Disney Villains fans of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to get your claws on this thrilling tome full of each character’s history, artwork, and hidden prized possessions on July 20th. Click here to pre-order your copy today and enjoy two additional pages to wet your appetite prior to the full release this summer.

Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil: History’s Wickedest Luminaries

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed