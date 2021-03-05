Trendy Tops for the Family: New Customizable T-Shirts and Hoodies on shopDisney

As if today wasn’t exciting enough already with the premiere of Raya and the Last Dragon and the finale of WandaVision, shopDisney has dropped new t-shirts and hoodies for every fan in your family. From elegant sketch designs to fun and playful character looks and memes there’s no shortage of options for your wardrobe.

That Sketchbook Look

Every Disney design starts somewhere and grows into the fully realized characters we know and love. These sketch style drawings highlight the simplistic beginnings and subtle details of our favorite friends.

Far Reaches of the Galaxy

Bring the galaxy a little bit closer with new customizable graphic tees featuring the Star Wars logo and characters from The Clone Wars.

Perfectly Pixar

Pixar’s beloved movies strike a chord with fans of all ages. Whether your kids love Cars, or you just want to cozy up with the Toy Story gang, you can’t go wrong with these Pixar-themed tops.

Colorful Cartoons

From Daisy Duck to Kermit the Frog, these fan favorite character tees are sure to put a smile on your face and serve as great conversation starters!

Meme Life

Finally, what’s Disney life without a little internet humor? Cinderella and Tiana are keeping their fingers on the pulse of the world wide web, offering up these silly shirts.