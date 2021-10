Live Blog: Disney Genie, Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Opening Day

Today (October 19th, 2021), Walt Disney World is officially launching its new Disney Genie service. Alongside the complimentary day-planning platform, the Resort will also introduce paid options Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane selections. Join us as we bring you live in-park coverage from our own Jeremiah as well as reactions from other park guests on social media.