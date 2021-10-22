Let’s Get Digital! “Ron’s Gone Wrong” Interactive Toy and Plush Now on shopDisney

With Ron’s Gone Wrong now out in theaters, fans can add to the fun with a B*Bot of their own! shopDisney has two cute versions of the robot buddy Ron, that you’ll surely want to add to your collections.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ron’s Gone Wrong B*Bots – shopDisney

These versions may not be as digitally equipped as Barney’s B*Bot buddy, Ron, but that doesn’t make them any less fun. In fact, both of these robo pals feature interactive elements so whether you need a clever nightlight or are a fan of the soft and squishy plush, you’ll love these iterations of Ron.

Ahh! This might be my favorite new toy reveal! This B*Bot is on a roll and kids (and kids at heart) will have a blast with the sound and lighting effects of this little buddy. He comes with a removable hat, plays the Dicky Dah song and features three lighting modes.

Speed-controlled sound—the faster you roll Ron, the faster the Dicky Dah song plays. The slower you roll him, the slower it plays.

Press Ron's head to see him light up and hear different phrases

Turn on Ron's nighttime mode and his body lights-up with a soothing glow

Ages 5+

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

6'' H

Ok, you say, that light-up Ron is fun, but what if you want to give your little pal a hug? Look no further than this adorable plush that also has interactive elements. Ron can actually learn what you say and repeat it back. Say your phrase again and his pronunciation will improve. After a few tries, he'll be repeating what you said word for word. But that’s not all, his little guy lights up too offering a pleasant yellow glow.

B*Bot Ron Interactive Toy Plush – Ron's Gone Wrong

Ages 5+

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

10'' H

About Ron’s Gone Wrong: