Stay Cozy and Organized in 2022 with Wintry Star Wars Planners and Blankets from Erin Condren

Whether you’re looking for a notebook, gift labels, planning calendars or even sherpa throws to keep you toasty warm as you begin your goal setting and planning for 2022, check out the new Star Wars designs from the popular stationery and time management brand Erin Condren.

Erin Condren Star Wars Collection

Following a summertime debut of their Star Wars collection, a variety of new designs with these familiar characters from far, far away including a couple of holiday themed looks – Grogu Snow Day and Star Wars Holiday Cookie – are available now.

Grogu Snow Day

Grogu Snow Day features the Child at play among evergreen trees creating Mandalorian snowmen, sledding in his pram and making snow angels.

Star Wars Holiday Cookie

Our favorite Star Wars characters Yoda, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and more appear in a tastier form amidst gingerbread stars in the Star Wars Holiday Cookie pattern. You can even change the background color behind the gingerbread figures and add your name or other personalization (seen below in the lower right corner)

Kawaii Creatures

Rhodians, Jawas, Ewoks, Tauntans whatever Yoda and Grogu are as well as other beings from the Star Wars Universe are adorably pictured in the Star Wars Kawaii Creatures pattern.

Sherpa Throws

In addition to the wide variety of notebooks and stationery you’ll find select Erin Condren designs including a few from the Star Wars collection available on sherpa throws – new this season. Machine washable, $55.