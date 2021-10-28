Disney Princess Fancy Dresses Offer Dreamy Dress-Up Options for the Youngest Royals

Numerous fancy girls’ dresses featuring Disney Princesses recently arrived on shopDisney. Among the new collections, we discovered Cinderella, Tiana, Rapunzel, and more. There are also some lovely winter white items and even a shimmering jumpsuit.

Fancy Dresses for Girls – shopDisney

Your young royals will love taking their dress-up outside of the playroom with new Fancy Dresses inspired by beloved Disney Princesses.

Cinderella Fancy Dress

Features a Cinderella-in-her-ball-dress pattern on layers of organza over a satin underdress. Available in sizes ranging from 3-10.

Tiana Fancy Dress for Girls

Water lilies patterned in gold on layers of organza over a satin underdress. Available in sizes ranging from 3-10.

Frozen Fancy Dress

Sleeveless dress with a jacquard pattern featuring snowflakes, diamond shapes from Frozen 2 as well as the film’s heroines Elsa and Anna. A shimmering sequin snowflake design accentuates the right shoulder with a delicate sequin ribbon circling the waist and box pleats give the skirt a full volume. Available in sizes ranging from 2 – 10.

Jasmine Jumpsuit for Kids

One-piece jumpsuit with sparkling silver sequins over teal fabric layer and lining. Available in sizes ranging from 3 – 10.

Rapunzel Fancy Dress for Girls

Tangled’s shimmering lanterns and suns rise across the long-sleeved purple organza. Available in sizes ranging from 3 – 10.

Belle Fancy Dress

Sequined roses inspired by Beauty and the Beast cover the Belle Fancy Dress. The unique bodice features a pintucked skirt that flares at the hem and puffy pink sleeves with ruffles.

Disney Princess Capelet

Delicate layers of organza with satin trim and shimmering gems add princess shimmer to any outfit. Size XS/S and M/L.

Ultimate Princess Celebration:

