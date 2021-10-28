Disney Princess Fancy Dresses Offer Dreamy Dress-Up Options for the Youngest Royals

Numerous fancy girls’ dresses featuring Disney Princesses recently arrived on shopDisney. Among the new collections, we discovered Cinderella, Tiana, Rapunzel, and more. There are also some lovely winter white items and even a shimmering jumpsuit.
Fancy Dresses for Girls – shopDisney
Your young royals will love taking their dress-up outside of the playroom with new Fancy Dresses inspired by beloved Disney Princesses.
Features a Cinderella-in-her-ball-dress pattern on layers of organza over a satin underdress. Available in sizes ranging from 3-10.
Tiana Fancy Dress for Girls
Water lilies patterned in gold on layers of organza over a satin underdress. Available in sizes ranging from 3-10.
Sleeveless dress with a jacquard pattern featuring snowflakes, diamond shapes from Frozen 2 as well as the film’s heroines Elsa and Anna. A shimmering sequin snowflake design accentuates the right shoulder with a delicate sequin ribbon circling the waist and box pleats give the skirt a full volume. Available in sizes ranging from 2 – 10.
One-piece jumpsuit with sparkling silver sequins over teal fabric layer and lining. Available in sizes ranging from 3 – 10.
Rapunzel Fancy Dress for Girls
Tangled’s shimmering lanterns and suns rise across the long-sleeved purple organza. Available in sizes ranging from 3 – 10.
Sequined roses inspired by Beauty and the Beast cover the Belle Fancy Dress. The unique bodice features a pintucked skirt that flares at the hem and puffy pink sleeves with ruffles.
Delicate layers of organza with satin trim and shimmering gems add princess shimmer to any outfit. Size XS/S and M/L.
Ultimate Princess Celebration:
- Did you know that Disney is honoring all of their regal ladies through the Ultimate Princess Celebration? Now into 2022, fans enjoy merchandise collections. an upcoming concert, and even a collection of stories to read on DisneyPrincessStories.com.
