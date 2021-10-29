Travel Around the World With New, Elegant Globes from National Geographic

Even if you can’t physically journey around the world right now, you can plan your next trip and traverse the globe with National Geographic—literally! Six beautiful globes arrived on shopDisney today in a variety of display styles that will look beautiful in any home, office or school room.

National Geographic Globes – shopDisney

The world is a fascinating place and one of the best ways to explore it from home is with a globe. This year shopDisney is showcasing six National Geographic globes for a range of budgets. Among the selections are those with stands, illumination, and even a light up globe of the moon in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

Stand Globes

Eaton III Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $430

Hardwood tripod is adjustable from 41 1/4'' to 52 1/4''

Political map, topographical map

Some assembly required

Replacement globes are available to purchase from the manufacturer when cartography is updated

Globe: 16'' Diameter

Weight: 19 lbs

Hillary Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $390

Presscraft globe

Pewter-finish metal stand

Stand: 39'' H x 19'' Diameter

Globe: 16'' Diameter

Weight: 22 lbs

Illuminated Globes

Adams Illuminated Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $120

Antique ocean globe

Political map, topographical map

Two way (dual) map

16'' H x 13'' W x 12'' D

Globe: 12'' Diameter

Weight: 6 lbs

Bartlett Illuminated Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $120

Acrylic globe

Two way (dual) map

Ocean currents, political map, topographical map, vegetational map

16 1/2'' H x 13'' W x 12'' D

Globe: 12'' Diameter

Weight: 6 lbs

Traditional Globe

Allanson Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $120

Antique ocean globe

Raised relief with 4,000+ named places

Political map, topographical map

Globe: 100% reclaimed paper fiber

17'' H x 13'' W x 12'' D

Globe: 12'' Diameter

Weight: 6 lbs

Moon Globe

50th Anniversary Apollo 11 Moon Illuminated Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $100

Acrylic globe

Illuminated moon globe highlights the landing spot of Apollo 11 and the first moon walk

Features over 900 place names including;

Battery operated (rechargeable batteries included)

14'' H x 12'' W x 12'' D

Globe: 12'' Diameter

Weight: 6 lbs

