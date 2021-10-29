Travel Around the World With New, Elegant Globes from National Geographic

Even if you can’t physically journey around the world right now, you can plan your next trip and traverse the globe with National Geographic—literally! Six beautiful globes arrived on shopDisney today in a variety of display styles that will look beautiful in any home, office or school room.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
National Geographic Globes – shopDisney
The world is a fascinating place and one of the best ways to explore it from home is with a globe. This year shopDisney is showcasing six National Geographic globes for a range of budgets. Among the selections are those with stands, illumination, and even a light up globe of the moon in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
Stand Globes
Eaton III Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $430
- Hardwood tripod is adjustable from 41 1/4'' to 52 1/4''
- Political map, topographical map
- Some assembly required
- Replacement globes are available to purchase from the manufacturer when cartography is updated
- Globe: 16'' Diameter
- Weight: 19 lbs
Hillary Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $390
- Presscraft globe
- Pewter-finish metal stand
- Stand: 39'' H x 19'' Diameter
- Globe: 16'' Diameter
- Weight: 22 lbs
Illuminated Globes
Adams Illuminated Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $120
- Antique ocean globe
- Political map, topographical map
- Two way (dual) map
- 16'' H x 13'' W x 12'' D
- Globe: 12'' Diameter
- Weight: 6 lbs
Bartlett Illuminated Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $120
- Acrylic globe
- Two way (dual) map
- Ocean currents, political map, topographical map, vegetational map
- 16 1/2'' H x 13'' W x 12'' D
- Globe: 12'' Diameter
- Weight: 6 lbs
Traditional Globe
Allanson Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $120
- Antique ocean globe
- Raised relief with 4,000+ named places
- Political map, topographical map
- Globe: 100% reclaimed paper fiber
- 17'' H x 13'' W x 12'' D
- Globe: 12'' Diameter
- Weight: 6 lbs
Moon Globe
50th Anniversary Apollo 11 Moon Illuminated Globe – National Geographic | shopDisney – $100
- Acrylic globe
- Illuminated moon globe highlights the landing spot of Apollo 11 and the first moon walk
- Features over 900 place names including;
- Battery operated (rechargeable batteries included)
- 14'' H x 12'' W x 12'' D
- Globe: 12'' Diameter
- Weight: 6 lbs
More National Geographic Shopping:
- For more fun with National Geographic and maps, consider the MyTown jigsaw puzzles that create a unique puzzle customized to your home location through US Geological Survey (USGS) mapping and the address you give them.