Halloween Throwback: How the Disneyland Resort Celebrated Halloween Time a Decade Ago

by | Oct 30, 2021 5:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Halloween is tomorrow, and in honor of the spookiest night of the year, I thought it would be fun to look back at a couple of Halloweens of the past at Disneyland, and see what has changed over the last 10 years. The photos below are from 2010 and 2011.

Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy was pretty new back in 2010, having just opened the year before.

Unfortunately, the overlay hasn’t returned since 2018, so perhaps it is now permanently a thing of the past.

This fantastic Halloween Screams T-shirt was available during the show’s second year in 2010.

One thing that hasn’t changed all that much in the last decade is Haunted Mansion Holiday, which is still delighting guests every fall to this day.

Big Thunder Ranch closed forever in 2016 to make way for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Every year, the Ranch would host the Halloween Roundup, featuring some impressive pumpkin displays.

 

Definitely my most missed part of Big Thunder Ranch was the Roundup and Barbecue, a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue restaurant that while slightly pricey, was scrumptious every time!

Over at California Adventure, Disney tried out having Duffy the Disney Bear meeting guests in the park, and sadly he didn’t last.

​​

In 2011, Duffy’s meet & greet received a cute Halloween overlay.

Jumping forward to my visit to Mickey’s Halloween Party in 2011, back when the after-hours event was still held at Disneyland Park.

This glorious Mickey pumpkin has graced Town Square on Main Street USA every year since 2006.

Night falls and the Mickey ghosts mean it’s time for candy!

The fog around the Sailing Ship Columbia provided a really eerie atmosphere.

​​

The French Market hosted the Club Skellington dance party.

Long before the far superior Frightfully Fun Parade there was Mickey’s Costume Party, a parade mostly featuring small and reused floats and costumes from other Disneyland parades.

This particular costume came from The Lion King section of Walt Disney’s Parade of Dreams.

This costume comes from the Pinocchio section of the same parade.

The final float of the parade also was the final float for Walt Disney’s Parade of Dreams, and remains, albeit redone, as the final float for the Frightfully Fun Parade.

Disney Villains would meet guests across from “it’s a small world.”

Tomorrowland Terrace hosted Buzz Lightyear’s Intergalactic Space Jam, which had the dancers wearing these costumes from the Pixar Play Parade.

I hope you enjoyed this look back at Halloween of years past at Disneyland!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed