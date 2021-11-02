Mickey Mouse x Pottery Barn Kids Celebrates Thanksgiving with an Adorably Playful Collection

Can you believe that Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away? This year is breezing by and Pottery Barn Kids is helping families to make the most of the end of year holidays with their latest seasonal Mickey Mouse collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey Mouse x Pottery Barn Kids Thanksgiving collection

Whether sitting at the table for Thanksgiving Dinner or cozying up for bedtime the holidays can be extra exciting for the little ones when Mickey Mouse is nearby. Bring the festive season home with cute tablecloths, plates, tumblers, PJs and more—all featuring the iconic mouse! *Orders need to be placed by November 16th for Thanksgiving delivery.*

Table and Decor

Set a cute tablescape for the kids with Disney Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Plates. Great for everything from soup to cereal, the colorful, kid-friendly bowls are crafted of durable, BPA-free melamine.

Disney Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Plates – $9.50

Set a festive fall table with Thanksgiving-themed tumblers starring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Perfect for their favorite chilled drinks, the clear, kid-friendly tumblers are crafted of shatterproof, BPA-free Tritan.

Disney Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Tumblers – $7.50

Mickey Mouse’s playful portrait decorates the stainless-steel fork and spoon, made especially for young diners to hold with right-size handles.

Disney Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Utensils – $8.50

Colorful appliqués decorate soft, durable percale, woven from sustainably sourced cotton that’s certified by the Better Cotton Initiative. It’s also STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Certified to be tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances.

Disney Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Tablecloth – $79.50

Mickey, is that you? Our Thanksgiving garland features Disney Mickey Mouse masquerading as a turkey alongside felt letters spelling out "thankful."

Thankful Garland – $39

Bedtime Fun

They’ll love drifting off to dreamland in our Thanksgiving-inspired fitted pajamas. Decorated with the beloved Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, this set is made from pure organic cotton to help keep your little one warm and cozy through the night.

Disney Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Organic Pajama Set – $46

Decorated with Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, this Thanksgiving-inspired one-piece is the perfect outfit for sweet dreams. It’s made from so-soft, breathable organic cotton to keep baby warm and cozy through the night.

Disney Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving Organic Nursery Pajama – $46

*Orders need to be placed by November 16th for Thanksgiving delivery.*

More Pottery Barn: